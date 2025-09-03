Left Menu

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Child

Actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, who was born on September 1, 2025. The couple already has a son named Zehaan. They shared their joyful news with an Instagram post, seeking love and blessings from their fans and followers.

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple, already parents to two-year-old Zehaan, shared their joyous announcement on Instagram, revealing their son was born on September 1, 2025.

The Instagram post read, 'Bismillah hir rahmaan nir raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother.' The couple expressed gratitude and sought continued blessings from their extended family of fans and followers.

Khan, renowned for her roles in films such as "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year" and the political drama series "Tandav," married Zaid Darbar, son of esteemed music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020. Their first child, Zehaan, was born in May 2023. Following the announcement of their second pregnancy in April this year, the couple's excitement and joy continue to be infectious.

