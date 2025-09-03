Left Menu

The 'Ketamine Queen' Faces Justice: The Shocking Case Behind Matthew Perry's Tragic Overdose

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' is set to plead guilty to charges linked to the overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Sangha, who operated a stash house for narcotics, is facing up to 65 years in prison for her role in supplying the lethal dose of ketamine.

The notorious Los Angeles drug dealer known as the 'Ketamine Queen' is appearing in court to confess her guilt in connection with the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry. Jasveen Sangha, 42, has negotiated a plea agreement with federal prosecutors for supplying the lethal dose of ketamine.

Sangha, a dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K., confessed to running a 'stash house' for illegal drugs and is facing a potential 65-year prison sentence. She is the last of five suspects to plead guilty in this high-profile case. Perry's untimely death at 54 highlighted his battles with addiction.

The Justice Department outlined that Sangha illegally distributed ketamine, including the batch that led to Perry's death. Her options for a plea came after being implicated in two separate fatal overdoses. The case underscores the growing trend of ketamine misuse, initially intended for medical purposes.

