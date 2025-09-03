Brands Buzzing This Festive Season: Truecaller Ads Secures Prime Spot

As India's festive season approaches, brands are capitalizing on Truecaller Ads to gain a strategic advantage in reaching consumers at pivotal moments of excitement and intent. With billions of communications exchanged, the platform is emerging as a crucial tool for marketers seeking to engage with audiences during this period of heightened activity.

Major sectors such as e-commerce, jewelry, automotive, and consumer durables are securing premium roadblocks and masthead placements on Truecaller, ensuring prime visibility and consumer engagement. The Truecaller Play feature further amplifies this impact by allowing brands to share rich media and video narratives that resonate deeply with users.

Vanita Rathore, Senior Director of Global Ad Sales at Truecaller, emphasizes the integration of meaningful brand conversations with celebratory moments. With its robust analytics capabilities, Truecaller empowers advertisers to translate viewer engagement into tangible business outcomes, underscoring the platform's significance in the advertising landscape.