Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Joins Skyscanner as Brand Ambassador for India

In a major move to capture the booming trend of sport-led travel, leading global travel app Skyscanner has named Indian cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as 'SKY,' as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. The partnership aligns Yadav's widespread appeal and cultural influence with Skyscanner's mission to inspire and simplify travel for Indian consumers.

Yadav, celebrated on the cricket field for his dynamic play, will extend his influence off the pitch by promoting Skyscanner's travel discovery capabilities. His appointment comes at a time when nearly half of Indian travelers are eager to watch live cricket at international locations, as highlighted by Skyscanner's 'Pitch Perfect Journeys' report. This collaboration leverages the synergy between cricket fervor and travel experiences, aiming to expand Skyscanner's consumer base.

The initiative kicks off with an interactive social media contest, inviting fans to create personalized travel itineraries for Yadav using Skyscanner's features. Winning entries will get the chance to meet Yadav, further fostering a connection between the brand and cricket fans. The partnership signifies Skyscanner's commitment to the Indian market, enhancing travel accessibility and inspiration for Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)