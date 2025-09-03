Left Menu

INS Trikand: India’s Stealth Frigate Anchors in Egypt for Major Multilateral Exercise

INS Trikand, an Indian naval stealth frigate, has arrived in Alexandria, Egypt, for the 'Bright Star' multilateral exercise. Hosted by Egypt with the US since 1980, this biennial event sees participation from multiple nations. The exercise enhances regional security, cooperation, and interoperability among participating forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian naval stealth frigate INS Trikand recently docked at the port of Alexandria in Egypt for the prestigious 'Bright Star' exercise. This tri-service multilateral event is being spearheaded by Egypt, alongside the US, marking a significant regional security initiative.

Participating in 'Bright Star 2025', INS Trikand, along with Indian Army and Air Force contingents, joins forces from nations like Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Italy. The exercise, set from September 1 to 10, spans land, air, and sea domains to bolster regional cooperation and readiness against diverse threats.

While at Alexandria, the ship will host activities aimed at bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including discussions, cultural exchanges, and sporting events. These engagements are pivotal to fostering interoperability and sharing expertise to counter maritime threats.

