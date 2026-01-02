Shaping India’s Future: A Call to Action for the Youth
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the crucial role of youth in achieving a developed India and urged continuous learning. At the 34th convocation of Dr M G R Educational and Research Institute, he advocated for education rooted in ethics and stressed the importance of adapting to emerging technologies.
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of youth in shaping a developed India within two decades during the 34th convocation of Dr M G R Educational and Research Institute. He emphasized the need for an education system grounded in ethics and social responsibility.
Radhakrishnan urged students to embrace lifelong learning and adapt to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, which are transforming various sectors. He also highlighted Tamil Nadu's historical significance in intellectual and cultural exchanges, urging graduates to contribute to society with professionalism and empathy.
During the event, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighted the state's ranking as the leading state in India for medical education with 76 medical colleges and a significant number of MBBS and BDS graduates annually.
