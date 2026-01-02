Corrupt Practices uncovered: Village Official Arrested in Maharashtra

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a village revenue official in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, for allegedly accepting a bribe, it was announced on Friday.

Bajrang Dattatray Chavan, aged 51 and stationed at Saza Chafe village, was taken into custody after being caught red-handed, according to a press release by the ACB.

The complainant, who had purchased a piece of non-agricultural land in Agarnaral, reported that Chavan demanded Rs 10,000 to update the 7/12 extract, a key land title document. The ACB trapped Chavan in his office on Thursday as he accepted the bribe, leading to his arrest. A case has been registered at the Jaigad police station, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)