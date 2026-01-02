PM Modi to Address Mega Rally in West Bengal Amid Rail Infrastructure Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant rally in Malda, West Bengal on January 17, highlighting key government initiatives. The visit, aimed at bolstering development and political engagement, will also include the inauguration of the Howrah-Guwahati Sleeper Vande Bharat Express and additional railway projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a major public gathering in Malda, West Bengal, on January 17, amid rising political activities in the state. His visit marks a pivotal moment as the political landscape shifts ahead of upcoming organizational events.
During his visit, Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Howrah-Guwahati Sleeper Vande Bharat Express, a move that underscores the government's commitment to enhancing long-distance rail connectivity in eastern and northeastern India. Several other railway projects might also be inaugurated or dedicated to the nation.
The rally is anticipated to draw a large crowd, highlighting the increasing support for development-focused governance. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for failing to keep 'Maa, Maati, Manush'—a slogan representing the safety and well-being of citizens—secure under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.
