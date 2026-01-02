Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Forms Committees to Safeguard Voter Rights

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has established committees in each district to examine the draft electoral roll, set to publish on January 6. This move responds to the Special Intensive Revision potentially deleting 2.89 crore names from the voter list. Committees aim to ensure legitimate votes are protected against fraudulent practices.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has taken a decisive step by forming committees of senior party leaders across all districts. These committees are charged with scrutinizing the draft electoral rolls scheduled for release on January 6, amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which suggests a potential deletion of 2.89 crore names.

According to the party's directive, the committees are tasked with verifying deleted names to ensure that no legitimate voters are disenfranchised, while also preventing the addition of fraudulent entries. This initiative aligns with efforts by senior Congress figures, including Avinash Pande and Ajay Rai, to safeguard democratic rights.

With voting rights at the core of this issue, the opposition party emphasizes the need to protect the voices of marginalized communities, who often face discriminatory practices. Meanwhile, the state electoral process is under intense scrutiny, with the Chief Electoral Officer announcing an extended period for claims and objections to the draft rolls.

