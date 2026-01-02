India Strengthens Electronics Manufacturing with Massive Investment Boost

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has lauded the government's recent approval of 22 proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The set of proposals, which involve renowned companies such as Foxconn, Dixon, Tata Electronics, and Samsung, constitutes an investment of Rs 41,863 crore.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, emphasized that these new approvals set a significant trajectory for India's burgeoning electronics manufacturing industry. The investments promise planned production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore and the potential to create 33,791 jobs. These developments align with India's objective to deepen domestic manufacturing capabilities and fortify its position in global supply chains.

In conjunction with the IT Ministry and state governments, ICEA aims to rapidly translate these approvals into formidable manufacturing capacities. This momentum underlines both global trust in India's policy framework and the commitment to advancing its electronics ecosystem through local production and innovation.