India Strengthens Electronics Manufacturing with Massive Investment Boost
India Cellular and Electronics Association applauds government approval of 22 new electronics proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, with Rs 41,863 crore investments. The initiative aims to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependencies, and strengthen India’s position in the global electronics supply chain.
- Country:
- India
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has lauded the government's recent approval of 22 proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The set of proposals, which involve renowned companies such as Foxconn, Dixon, Tata Electronics, and Samsung, constitutes an investment of Rs 41,863 crore.
Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, emphasized that these new approvals set a significant trajectory for India's burgeoning electronics manufacturing industry. The investments promise planned production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore and the potential to create 33,791 jobs. These developments align with India's objective to deepen domestic manufacturing capabilities and fortify its position in global supply chains.
In conjunction with the IT Ministry and state governments, ICEA aims to rapidly translate these approvals into formidable manufacturing capacities. This momentum underlines both global trust in India's policy framework and the commitment to advancing its electronics ecosystem through local production and innovation.
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record Production Milestone in 2025
TSMC Achieves Milestone with 2nm Chip Production Commencement
NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb
India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Hits New Highs
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits