Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Indian Manuscripts and Their Global Impact

The SAMHiTA initiative aims to document Indian manuscripts that have influenced global mathematics. Supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, it seeks to create a digital database of these manuscripts and host a conference to highlight their historical significance and engage youths in mathematics.

In a quest to preserve and celebrate Indian intellectual heritage, the SAMHiTA project embarks on tracing manuscripts that have contributed significantly to the global understanding of mathematics. Spearheaded by the Ministry of External Affairs, this initiative hopes to inspire future generations.

Originally launched three years ago, the project aims to digitize and create a comprehensive database. Researchers have underscored the extensive influence Indian manuscripts have had on mathematical concepts, a subject to be extensively discussed at an upcoming conference.

The initiative draws attention to the substantial contributions of prominent Indian mathematicians while striving to reignite interest among youths in mathematics, essential for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

