Julian Schnabel Defends Artistic Freedom Amid Controversy

U.S. director Julian Schnabel has spoken out against calls for a boycott of actors Gal Gadot and Gerard Butler at the Venice Film Festival, due to their support for Israel. This follows a campaign by the group Venice4Palestine, which urged the festival to take a stand regarding the conflict in Gaza.

The group targeted Gadot and Butler, who participated in a fundraiser for the Israeli Defense Forces, urging organizers to exclude them from the festival. Despite appearing in Schnabel's new film, "In the Hand of Dante," neither actor is expected to attend the event. Festival director Alberto Barbera has reiterated that Venice promotes open debate while rejecting calls to ban any participants.

"In the Hand of Dante" showcases a narrative woven between author Nick Tosches and Dante, starring Oscar Isaac. Julian Schnabel, who transitioned from painting to filmmaking, views this project as a passionate endeavor, drawing on his previous work in art house cinema. The star-studded cast includes Al Pacino, John Malkovich, and Martin Scorsese, with the film not competing for the Golden Lion award this year.

