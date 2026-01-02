Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court criticized a Meerut trial court's hasty decision to summon accused individuals in a double murder case without awaiting the Supreme Court's order. The high court emphasized the importance of patience and thoroughness in judicial proceedings to maintain public trust in the legal system.

The Allahabad High Court has censured a trial court in Meerut for rushing its decision in summoning individuals connected to a double murder case, without awaiting a critical Supreme Court order.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra highlighted that a brief delay to consider the Supreme Court's ruling would have been prudent, avoiding premature actions that might undermine trust in the judiciary.

The case revolves around a crime committed in May 2020. After an investigation, names were removed from the chargesheet, but the prosecution's successful application led to summons against the accused, prompting a high court intervention.

