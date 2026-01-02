Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court has censured a trial court in Meerut for rushing its decision in summoning individuals connected to a double murder case, without awaiting a critical Supreme Court order.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra highlighted that a brief delay to consider the Supreme Court's ruling would have been prudent, avoiding premature actions that might undermine trust in the judiciary.

The case revolves around a crime committed in May 2020. After an investigation, names were removed from the chargesheet, but the prosecution's successful application led to summons against the accused, prompting a high court intervention.