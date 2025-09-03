India's Naval Heritage: A Glimpse Into the National Maritime Heritage Complex

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, visited the evolving National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) located in Lothal, Gujarat, on Wednesday. This visit highlighted the showcasing of India's robust seafaring traditions and its naval progress through the ages.

During the visit, the Admiral was given a detailed tour of the ongoing construction at NMHC, a landmark project undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with support from the Government of Gujarat and the Indian Navy. The project, which spans 400 acres, is poised to become one of the world's largest maritime museums, with completion of Phase 1A anticipated by the end of 2025.

The Admiral's tour included a review of significant naval exhibits, including the historic warship Nishank, fighter aircraft such as the Sea Harrier, and a plethora of naval artefacts. His visit also reaffirmed ties to India's maritime heritage through a tour of the ancient dockyard at Lothal, renowned for its historical significance in maritime trade with ancient civilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)