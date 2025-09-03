Left Menu

India's Naval Heritage: A Glimpse Into the National Maritime Heritage Complex

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi of the Indian Navy visited the under-construction National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The NMHC, set to be completed by 2025, will celebrate India's naval history. The visit included a tour of the maritime exhibits and the historic Lothal archaeological site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:49 IST
India's Naval Heritage: A Glimpse Into the National Maritime Heritage Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, visited the evolving National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) located in Lothal, Gujarat, on Wednesday. This visit highlighted the showcasing of India's robust seafaring traditions and its naval progress through the ages.

During the visit, the Admiral was given a detailed tour of the ongoing construction at NMHC, a landmark project undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with support from the Government of Gujarat and the Indian Navy. The project, which spans 400 acres, is poised to become one of the world's largest maritime museums, with completion of Phase 1A anticipated by the end of 2025.

The Admiral's tour included a review of significant naval exhibits, including the historic warship Nishank, fighter aircraft such as the Sea Harrier, and a plethora of naval artefacts. His visit also reaffirmed ties to India's maritime heritage through a tour of the ancient dockyard at Lothal, renowned for its historical significance in maritime trade with ancient civilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025