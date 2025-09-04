Left Menu

Lady Gaga's Miami Show Halted: Vocal Health Takes Center Stage

Lady Gaga postpones her Miami concert last-minute due to vocal strain, citing advice from medical professionals. The singer expressed deep regret and is working on rescheduling. Miami marked the concluding stop of her 'Mayhem Ball' tour. Her upcoming performances remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST
Lady Gaga (Photo/instagram@ladygaga). Image Credit: ANI
Pop icon Lady Gaga abruptly postponed her highly anticipated 'Mayhem Ball' concert in Miami on Wednesday evening, moments before its commencement. The singer took to Instagram to cite vocal strain as the primary reason, acting upon the advice of her doctor and vocal coach who recommended halting the performance to avoid potential long-term damage.

In her heartfelt social media post, Lady Gaga expressed sincere apologies to fans stating, 'I am really so so sorry, but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami. During rehearsal and my vocal warm up, my voice was extremely strained. I wish to protect it from any potential harm.'

The Miami show was set to be the final installment of her 'Mayhem Ball' tour, which began in July at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. With unclarified impacts on her future schedule, particularly two shows in New York City and an MTV Video Music Awards performance, fans eagerly await updates on Lady Gaga's recovery and rescheduled dates. Variety reports that the decision, though difficult, was tied to significant risks associated with live performances like hers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

