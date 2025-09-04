A Dialog-Free Delight: 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' Brings Laughter Without Words

Director G Ashok is set to captivate audiences with his innovative approach in 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa', a dialogue-free comedy drawing inspiration from cinematic classics like Kamal Haasan's 'Pushpak' and Priyadarshan's films. The movie stars Sohum Shah as Kesari Lal Singh, who becomes embroiled in a series of mishaps after a misunderstanding with his wife, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The plot thickens as a wrongly delivered drug parcel and an unexpected dead body escalate the chaos. Set to be released on September 5, the film aims to express emotions primarily through music and visual storytelling, veering away from traditional dialogue-driven narratives. Ashok emphasizes that the characters are reminiscent of Priyadarshan's style, reflecting everyday life and relatable personalities.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, backed by producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, progressed smoothly. Ashok, who has a background in Telugu cinema, shares his intentions to make more Hindi films. Praising the cast, he highlights Sohum's performance, influenced by his role in the horror fantasy 'Tumbbad', which motivated Ashok to collaborate with him.