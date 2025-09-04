Struggles of Women in Flood Relief Camps: A Cry for Basic Amenities

In Delhi's Mayur Vihar flood relief camp, women face significant hardship owing to a lack of sanitation facilities. Pregnant women, like 26-year-old Rama, rise before dawn to use secluded spots as makeshift toilets due to insufficient provisions, raising safety concerns and dignity issues.

The absence of proper bathrooms forces women to resort to open defecation, causing embarrassment and discontent among the residents. Despite objections from local morning walkers, the women have no alternative, highlighting the pressing need for temporary toilets to sustain their dignity during extended stays.

Bathing poses another challenge. Women use makeshift coverings inside camps for privacy, but it remains inadequate. Pregnant women, like Rama, struggle to change clothes and bathe, underscoring the dire conditions faced and the urgent requirement for improved facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)