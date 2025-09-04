Left Menu

Struggles of Women in Flood Relief Camps: A Cry for Basic Amenities

In Delhi's Mayur Vihar flood relief camp, women, including pregnant ones, face severe hardships due to inadequate sanitation facilities. With a lack of toilets, they are forced to use open areas for relief, risking their safety and dignity. Their plight underscores the urgent need for better amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:53 IST
Struggles of Women in Flood Relief Camps: A Cry for Basic Amenities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi's Mayur Vihar flood relief camp, women face significant hardship owing to a lack of sanitation facilities. Pregnant women, like 26-year-old Rama, rise before dawn to use secluded spots as makeshift toilets due to insufficient provisions, raising safety concerns and dignity issues.

The absence of proper bathrooms forces women to resort to open defecation, causing embarrassment and discontent among the residents. Despite objections from local morning walkers, the women have no alternative, highlighting the pressing need for temporary toilets to sustain their dignity during extended stays.

Bathing poses another challenge. Women use makeshift coverings inside camps for privacy, but it remains inadequate. Pregnant women, like Rama, struggle to change clothes and bathe, underscoring the dire conditions faced and the urgent requirement for improved facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025