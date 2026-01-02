Indore Residents Raise Alarm Over Sanitation Crisis

Residents of Bhagirathpura in Indore have raised serious concerns about ongoing sanitation problems, spotlighting severe issues like overflowing sewage mixing with their drinking water supply.

Local resident Purnima Kaushal shared her distress, stating, "The drainage problem is so severe that if the sewer gets clogged, the entire area floods with sewage, making conditions unbearable." She also noted that the contaminated water made some family members ill.

Another resident, Rajiv Saroj, criticized municipal inaction, pointing out that the accumulation of garbage due to uncleaned drains contributes further to health risks. Despite municipal assurances and temporary solutions such as water tankers, residents remain skeptical about the safety of their water supply.

