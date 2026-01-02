Left Menu

Indore Residents Raise Alarm Over Sanitation Crisis

Residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura area are voicing urgent concerns over severe sanitation issues, including overflowing sewage mixing with drinking water, causing illnesses. Despite complaints and municipal efforts, locals distrust the water supply and fear further health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:39 IST
Indore Residents Raise Alarm Over Sanitation Crisis
Local resident Purnima Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Bhagirathpura in Indore have raised serious concerns about ongoing sanitation problems, spotlighting severe issues like overflowing sewage mixing with their drinking water supply.

Local resident Purnima Kaushal shared her distress, stating, "The drainage problem is so severe that if the sewer gets clogged, the entire area floods with sewage, making conditions unbearable." She also noted that the contaminated water made some family members ill.

Another resident, Rajiv Saroj, criticized municipal inaction, pointing out that the accumulation of garbage due to uncleaned drains contributes further to health risks. Despite municipal assurances and temporary solutions such as water tankers, residents remain skeptical about the safety of their water supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Shabdotsav 2026: A Cultural Renaissance Amidst Urban Challenges

Delhi Shabdotsav 2026: A Cultural Renaissance Amidst Urban Challenges

 India
2
Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Limited Files for IPO to Expand Amusement Offerings

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Limited Files for IPO to Expand Amusement Offeri...

 India
3
Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

 India
4
'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026