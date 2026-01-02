Indore Residents Raise Alarm Over Sanitation Crisis
Residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura area are voicing urgent concerns over severe sanitation issues, including overflowing sewage mixing with drinking water, causing illnesses. Despite complaints and municipal efforts, locals distrust the water supply and fear further health risks.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Bhagirathpura in Indore have raised serious concerns about ongoing sanitation problems, spotlighting severe issues like overflowing sewage mixing with their drinking water supply.
Local resident Purnima Kaushal shared her distress, stating, "The drainage problem is so severe that if the sewer gets clogged, the entire area floods with sewage, making conditions unbearable." She also noted that the contaminated water made some family members ill.
Another resident, Rajiv Saroj, criticized municipal inaction, pointing out that the accumulation of garbage due to uncleaned drains contributes further to health risks. Despite municipal assurances and temporary solutions such as water tankers, residents remain skeptical about the safety of their water supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)