Left Menu

Karan Johar's Unfinished Dream: 'Takht' and the Pursuit of Period Cinema

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his disappointment over the shelving of his ambitious period film 'Takht', which has been in development for over two years. Despite the setback due to the pandemic, Johar remains hopeful about directing a historical feature in the future, reflecting on his passion for period stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:08 IST
Karan Johar's Unfinished Dream: 'Takht' and the Pursuit of Period Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about his now-shelved film 'Takht', expressing his hopes to create a period film someday.

Speaking at the trailer launch for 'Mirai - Super Yodha', Johar detailed his emotional journey with 'Takht', a project he dedicated over two years to before it was halted due to circumstances including the pandemic.

Originally announced in August 2018, 'Takht' boasted a star-studded cast and a screenplay tracing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's relations with his brother. Johar remains committed to historical storytelling in his future film endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025