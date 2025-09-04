Karan Johar's Unfinished Dream: 'Takht' and the Pursuit of Period Cinema
Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his disappointment over the shelving of his ambitious period film 'Takht', which has been in development for over two years. Despite the setback due to the pandemic, Johar remains hopeful about directing a historical feature in the future, reflecting on his passion for period stories.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about his now-shelved film 'Takht', expressing his hopes to create a period film someday.
Speaking at the trailer launch for 'Mirai - Super Yodha', Johar detailed his emotional journey with 'Takht', a project he dedicated over two years to before it was halted due to circumstances including the pandemic.
Originally announced in August 2018, 'Takht' boasted a star-studded cast and a screenplay tracing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's relations with his brother. Johar remains committed to historical storytelling in his future film endeavors.
