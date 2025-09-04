Karan Johar's Unfinished Dream: 'Takht' and the Pursuit of Period Cinema

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about his now-shelved film 'Takht', expressing his hopes to create a period film someday.

Speaking at the trailer launch for 'Mirai - Super Yodha', Johar detailed his emotional journey with 'Takht', a project he dedicated over two years to before it was halted due to circumstances including the pandemic.

Originally announced in August 2018, 'Takht' boasted a star-studded cast and a screenplay tracing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's relations with his brother. Johar remains committed to historical storytelling in his future film endeavors.

