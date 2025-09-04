The End of an Era: Giorgio Armani Passes at 91

Giorgio Armani, the icon who transformed the fashion world with his revolutionary unstructured design, has died at the age of 91. His namesake fashion house confirmed the news on Thursday, marking the end of a storied career.

Armani had been notably absent from the June runway shows, recovering from an undisclosed illness. His passing occurred at his home, surrounded by those close to him.

The legendary designer was preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his signature label, Giorgio Armani, with a major event at the Milan Fashion Week this month, highlighting his enduring influence and commitment to the industry.