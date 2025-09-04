Left Menu

Farewell to Fashion: Giorgio Armani Leaves an Indelible Legacy

Renowned Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at 91. Famous for epitomizing Italian elegance and revolutionizing Hollywood fashion, Armani's legacy is commemorated by his brand as 'a family' dedicated to continuing his vision. Armani missed his first Milan show in June 2025 due to health issues.

Giorgio Armani (Image source/x) . Image Credit: ANI
Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer revered for his quintessential Italian aesthetic and Hollywood innovation, has passed away at the age of 91, as reported by CNN and announced by the Armani Group on Thursday.

Respectfully known as 'Il Signor Armani,' the group announced that he died peacefully, surrounded by family. His family and employees honored him as a 'tireless driving force,' committing to preserve his legacy and continue his work with perseverance and passion.

Armani was notably absent from his brand's Milan Men's Fashion Week show in June 2025, marking the first such absence in his career. The company had then explained he was recuperating at home, though specifics about his health condition were not disclosed by CNN. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

