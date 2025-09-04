Peaky Blinders Star Finn Cole Joins Arctic Thriller 'Sirius'

Actor Finn Cole, celebrated for his performance in 'Peaky Blinders', is set to join Mads Mikkelsen in the upcoming adventure-thriller 'Sirius'. The film, an Arctic action narrative, draws its inspiration from the courageous exploits of the Sirius Patrol, a distinguished Danish special forces unit tasked with safeguarding Greenland's expansive 8,700-mile frozen coastline.

Recently concluding filming at Versa Studios, in collaboration with Dimension Studios, 'Sirius' boasts an impressive ensemble cast, as reported by Variety. The lineup includes Simon Sears of 'Secrets We Keep', Søren Malling from 'Off the Record', and Jason Wong known for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Other notable cast members are Jon Xue Zhang from 'The Brothers Sun', Aiden Cheng of 'Trying', Rob Kazinsky from 'Star Trek: Section 31', Aidan Cheng of '3 Body Problem', Bruce Chong featured in 'The Gentleman', Samuel Edward-Cook from 'Peaky Blinders', Wade Briggs in 'Heads of State', and Ben Batt from 'Toxic Town'.

Directing the film is Academy Award-winning editor Lee Smith, famed for his work on 'Dunkirk', who will guide its development from a screenplay penned by Tony Mosher. The production is helmed by Pascal Degove and Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment, with Deborah Acoca contributing her expertise as an executive producer.