Inauguration of Jai Minesh University Marks Tribute to Tribal Poet Bhairavlal Kala Badal

In a ceremony marked by reverence and cultural significance, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Member of Parliament Om Birla officially inaugurated the main building of Jai Minesh University on Thursday. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of the revered tribal poet and freedom fighter, Bhairavlal Kala Badal.

Oram, a seasoned political leader hailing from Odisha, shared engaging anecdotes during his address, including insights from his interactions with political colleagues. A notable moment was his remark concerning the advocacy of tribal women's education through the proposal for a dedicated hostel.

Om Birla honored the legacy of Bhairavlal Kala Badal, underscoring his pivotal role in spreading the message of the Quit India Movement through poignant poems and songs, expanding awareness across numerous villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)