Honoring Valor: Gorkha War Memorial Revamped

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a beautification project for the Gorkha War Memorial, establishing a new museum to honor Gorkha soldiers. The Rs 45-crore project celebrates their martial legacy, enhancing cultural ties with Nepal. The memorial will feature historical exhibits, promoting heritage and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:59 IST
Honoring Valor: Gorkha War Memorial Revamped
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a project to enhance the historic Gorkha War Memorial and set the cornerstone for a new museum, paying homage to the Gorkha soldiers' sacrifice.

With a budget of Rs 45 crore, the project aims to honor the regiment's 200-year-old legacy and strengthen cultural links between India and Nepal. The event was graced by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and featured a short documentary on the Gorkha Recruiting Depot alongside performances by soldiers. Families of fallen soldiers were also honored at the event.

Chief Minister Adityanath praised the Gorkha regiment's bravery, highlighting their historical and ongoing contributions to India's military might. Plans include transforming the century-old memorial into a grand museum with vintage uniforms, weapons, and artifacts. This initiative not only showcases pride in heritage but also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on honoring soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

