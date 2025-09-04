Honoring Valor: Gorkha War Memorial Revamped

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a project to enhance the historic Gorkha War Memorial and set the cornerstone for a new museum, paying homage to the Gorkha soldiers' sacrifice.

With a budget of Rs 45 crore, the project aims to honor the regiment's 200-year-old legacy and strengthen cultural links between India and Nepal. The event was graced by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and featured a short documentary on the Gorkha Recruiting Depot alongside performances by soldiers. Families of fallen soldiers were also honored at the event.

Chief Minister Adityanath praised the Gorkha regiment's bravery, highlighting their historical and ongoing contributions to India's military might. Plans include transforming the century-old memorial into a grand museum with vintage uniforms, weapons, and artifacts. This initiative not only showcases pride in heritage but also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on honoring soldiers.

