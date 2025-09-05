Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal

Director Vivek Agnihotri claims the West Bengal government is threatening theatre owners to stop the screening of 'The Bengal Files.' Legal action is planned as producers allege unconstitutional practices. The film depicts the 1946 Kolkata riots and is part of Agnihotri's trilogy. Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has appealed to the President for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:13 IST
In a brewing controversy, director Vivek Agnihotri alleges that the West Bengal government is employing illicit tactics to discourage the screening of his upcoming film, 'The Bengal Files.' According to Agnihotri, threats from police officials are being directed at theatre owners, potentially stalling the film's release.

The film, a depiction of the 1946 communal riots in Kolkata and a continuation of Agnihotri's 'The Files' trilogy, is set to premiere on Friday. Featuring a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, the film has already been dubbed in Bengali due to high demand.

Agnihotri and his team are contemplating legal measures, citing actions as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has reached out to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her support to ensure the film's smooth release.

