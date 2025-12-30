Trump Considers Legal Action Against Fed Chair Powell
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to sue Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over alleged incompetence in managing renovations at the Fed's headquarters. Speaking in Florida, Trump also stated his intentions to announce his choice for the next Chair in January.
U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to take legal action against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of 'gross incompetence' in handling renovations at the Fed's headquarters in Washington.
Trump made these remarks while addressing reporters in Florida on Monday.
Additionally, he revealed that he plans to announce his nomination for the next Federal Reserve Chair in January, adding further anticipation to the financial and political landscape.