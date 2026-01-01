Crackdown on VPN Use in Kashmir: Legal Actions Initiated

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have launched legal proceedings against 15 individuals in Sopore and five more in Anantnag for violating orders that prohibit the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, citing security concerns.

A police spokesperson reported that 23 people in Sopore have been identified as users of VPN services, contravening the orders issued by the Baramulla district magistrate.

Similar actions have been taken in Anantnag district, following district magistrate directives to ban unauthorized VPNs in an effort to limit the misuse of online platforms and encrypted communication services.

