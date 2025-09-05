Left Menu

Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav’s health condition improves

05-09-2025
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav's health condition has improved, and he is now off ventilator support after suffering a major cardiac arrest here, hospital authorities said on Friday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by Lakeshore Hospital, a board comprising a multi-disciplinary team reviewed his treatment progress on Thursday.

''He has been weaned off ventilator support. His blood pressure remains stable, and he has started breathing on his own. Over the past 48 hours, he has also shown minor but sustained response to painful stimuli,'' the bulletin said.

The statement further noted that specialists from critical care, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology are closely monitoring his condition.

The hospital also assured that high-standard treatment is being provided along with support to the actor's family.

Keshav, 47, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on August 24.

He collapsed at a city hotel before being rushed to the hospital.

The actor is known for his notable roles in several Malayalam films and television serials.

