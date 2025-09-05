Bharat Pavilion inaugurated at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

The Bharat Pavilion has been inaugurated at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), marking it's debut in North America. It was inaugurated by Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Acting Consul General of India in Toronto, in the presence of TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. This year's Bharat Pavilion focuses on WAVES Bazaar, according to a press release.

Organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), WAVES Bazaar is a global e-marketplace bringing together creators and buyers from film, television, streaming, gaming, animation, music, and AVGC-XR sector. Nagabhushan said Bharat Pavilion at TIFF, which which kick-started from September 4 and will be held till September 9, is not only a celebration of India's cinematic excellence but also a platform to build global partnerships. ''For the very first time, India is being represented at TIFF by a delegation comprising solely of women-led film projects. From over 200 applications within a week, six outstanding projects were selected by an expert international jury through the WAVES Bazaar platform.

''These extraordinary filmmakers are not just attendees, they are emissaries of a new era, one where women's voices, visions, and stories are center stage on the global cinematic platform,'' Nagabhushan said in a statement. The six women filmmakers are Arshaly Jose ("A Dandelion's Dream"), Deepa Bhatia ("Rabbit Hole"), Katyayani Kumar ("Sons of The River"), Madhumita Sundararaman ("The Guest House"), Paromita Dhar ("Ulta") and Pramati Anand ("A Late Autumn Dream").

The upcoming WAVES Bazaar event will be held on September 6 on the sidelines of TIFF.

The event will witness a host of activities including panel discussions, round table, policy dialogue and series of B2B meetings between Indian and International delegates.

Pratap Singh said, "Toronto is home to a vibrant film industry and a large Indian diaspora. The launch of WAVES Bazaar at TIFF is a timely step towards strengthening India–Canada cultural and business ties.'' Bailey said TIFF's commitment to fostering cross-cultural partnerships and acknowledged India's growing influence in the global cinematic landscape.

