Amusement Park Industry Appeals for GST Relief to Support Middle-Class Recreation and Job Creation:

Mumbai, 5th September 2025; In light of the evolving global economic scenario, the recently announced two-rate GST structure is a progressive move. This framework has the potential to provide additional disposable income to the middle and lower middle classes, allowing families to explore recreational avenues after meeting essential household expenses. We are optimistic that this will lead to increased footfall at amusement parks across the country.

Amusement parks play a vital role as part of the nation's social infrastructure —offering families safe, accessible spaces for bonding and mental well-being, while also contributing significantly to employment generation. The ripple effect of this sector benefits local economies, making it a powerful contributor to inclusive growth.

However, the industry is currently burdened by the 18% GST on entry tickets, a rate that disproportionately impacts visitors from the middle and lower middle-income groups—our primary audience. Entry ticket prices in Indian amusement parks typically range between ₹700 to ₹2,500, depending on the scale of rides and facilities offered.

With the recent reduction of GST to 5% on hotel rooms priced up to ₹7,500, The amusement park sector had hoped for similar consideration. Such a move would align with the government's vision of boosting domestic tourism and making recreational experiences more affordable for the average Indian family.

Unfortunately, the amusement industry has been overlooked in this round of revisions. While we may have ''missed the bus'' this time, we remain hopeful that our longstanding demand for 5% GST On park entry will be recognized in the near future.

We respectfully urge the GST Council to re-evaluate our appeal with foresight , acknowledging the potential of the amusement park sector to: * Support job creation * Strengthen the broader tourism ecosystem * Deliver affordable, wholesome entertainment to millions of citizens We believe that a reduced GST rate will not only ease the financial burden on consumers but will also empower the industry to invest in better infrastructure, safety, and innovation—benefiting the nation as a whole.

Let us work together to make affordable happiness a reality for every Indian family.

