Left Menu

Eid-e-Milad celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:42 IST
Eid-e-Milad celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi was celebrated with religious fervour by the Muslim community across Jharkhand on Friday amid tight security.

The festival marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his wishes on the occasion.

In Ranchi, religious processions were taken out from different parts of the district and those culminated at Risaldar Baba Ground in Doranda.

Muslim devotees also took out religious processions in Dhanbad district where peaceful celebrations were held. The festival was also celebrated in Jamshedpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

 India
2
Chess Federation looking into alleged ban on Israeli flag at Spanish tournament

Chess Federation looking into alleged ban on Israeli flag at Spanish tournam...

 Global
3
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championship...

 Global
4
DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial flight operations

DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial fligh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain-enabled AI promises privacy and transparency; Scalability still a hurdle

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025