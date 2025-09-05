Eid-e-Milad celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi was celebrated with religious fervour by the Muslim community across Jharkhand on Friday amid tight security.

The festival marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his wishes on the occasion.

In Ranchi, religious processions were taken out from different parts of the district and those culminated at Risaldar Baba Ground in Doranda.

Muslim devotees also took out religious processions in Dhanbad district where peaceful celebrations were held. The festival was also celebrated in Jamshedpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)