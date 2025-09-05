Left Menu

Aahana S Kumra Ventures into Reality with 'Rise and Fall'

Actress Aahana S Kumra joins the reality show 'Rise and Fall', intrigued by its novel concept in India. The show features 15 contestants including Aditya Narayan and streams on Amazon MX Player from September 6, with Ashneer Grover hosting. Participants face challenges in a captive, unscripted environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:13 IST
Actor Aahana Kumra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Aahana S Kumra is set to enter the intriguing realm of reality television with her participation in the show 'Rise and Fall'. Renowned for her role in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', Kumra revealed her excitement upon being approached for the show through a friend and casting director. She expressed curiosity and enthusiasm for joining a format that marks its debut in India, coinciding with her first foray into reality TV.

The show's captive format presents a double-edged sword for Kumra, sparking both excitement and nervousness. She acknowledged the challenges posed by complete disconnection from her usual support network of friends and family. Kumra viewed this participation as an opportunity to test her endurance and adaptability, motivating her decision to join the show.

'Rise and Fall' will feature a diverse group of 15 contestants, including television personalities like Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, and Aditya Narayan. Narayan, a seasoned entertainer, expressed his eagerness to explore this unscripted venture, appreciating the absence of scripts or rehearsals. The show, which promises unexpected twists and turns, streams from September 6 on Amazon MX Player, hosted by Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

