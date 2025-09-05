Celebrating John Candy: A Canadian Comedy Icon
The Toronto International Film Festival's 50th edition started with 'John Candy: I Like Me,' a documentary on the renowned Canadian comedian. Prime Minister Mark Carney and others recalled Candy’s humor and struggles, celebrating his legacy amid heightened Canadian patriotism and amid U.S. tensions sparked by President Trump.
The Toronto International Film Festival launched its 50th edition with the premiere of 'John Candy: I Like Me,' a documentary that highlights the life and legacy of beloved Canadian comedian John Candy. Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the event, marking a moment of national pride amid escalating tensions with the U.S.
The film, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, revisits Candy's unforgettable performances in 'Second City Television' and major films like 'Splash' and 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.' It also explores personal challenges Candy faced, including fatphobia and anxiety, through testimonies from family, friends, and co-stars.
The documentary aims to show how Candy's struggles resonated with many, reinforcing his status as an everyman. It includes insights from notable co-stars such as Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, and Macaulay Culkin, depicting Candy not only as a comedic genius but a deeply relatable figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)