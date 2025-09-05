Celebrating John Candy: A Canadian Comedy Icon

The Toronto International Film Festival launched its 50th edition with the premiere of 'John Candy: I Like Me,' a documentary that highlights the life and legacy of beloved Canadian comedian John Candy. Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the event, marking a moment of national pride amid escalating tensions with the U.S.

The film, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, revisits Candy's unforgettable performances in 'Second City Television' and major films like 'Splash' and 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.' It also explores personal challenges Candy faced, including fatphobia and anxiety, through testimonies from family, friends, and co-stars.

The documentary aims to show how Candy's struggles resonated with many, reinforcing his status as an everyman. It includes insights from notable co-stars such as Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, and Macaulay Culkin, depicting Candy not only as a comedic genius but a deeply relatable figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)