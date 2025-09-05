Hidden Cavity Rescue: Six Women Singers Freed from Bar's Secret Rooms
Six female singers were rescued from a bar in Mira Road after being confined to hidden rooms. The police raid revealed concealed cavities within the establishment where singers were forced to perform obscene acts. Charges were filed against 22 people, including the bar's owner, manager, and staff.
In a dramatic rescue operation, six women singers, reportedly held against their will in concealed rooms, were freed from a bar in the Mira Road district, local police announced on Friday.
The raid, executed at the Tarzan-02 bar along the Western Express Highway, unearthed disturbing conditions where singers were coerced into lewd performances, orchestrated by the venue's management, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police detailed. Utilizing information about a hidden room, authorities discovered a concealed glass door behind a wall in the makeup room, exposing a cavity housing five singers.
Further inspections led to the discovery of another secret room in the kitchen. The operation also resulted in the seizure of cash-counting machines and Rs 45,430. Charges were brought against 22 individuals, including the bar's owner and staff, under various criminal sections for obscenity and endangerment.
