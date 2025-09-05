Hidden Cavity Rescue: Six Women Singers Freed from Bar's Secret Rooms

In a dramatic rescue operation, six women singers, reportedly held against their will in concealed rooms, were freed from a bar in the Mira Road district, local police announced on Friday.

The raid, executed at the Tarzan-02 bar along the Western Express Highway, unearthed disturbing conditions where singers were coerced into lewd performances, orchestrated by the venue's management, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police detailed. Utilizing information about a hidden room, authorities discovered a concealed glass door behind a wall in the makeup room, exposing a cavity housing five singers.

Further inspections led to the discovery of another secret room in the kitchen. The operation also resulted in the seizure of cash-counting machines and Rs 45,430. Charges were brought against 22 individuals, including the bar's owner and staff, under various criminal sections for obscenity and endangerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)