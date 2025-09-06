A New Dawn for Japan's Monarchy: The Coming of Age of Prince Hisahito

Prince Hisahito of Japan has made history by becoming the first male royal to reach adulthood in 40 years, an event marked by grand palace rituals. His coming of age underscores a pressing concern about the future of the world's oldest monarchy, which is hindered by its male-only succession policy and decreasing numbers.

Currently second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, Hisahito, a biology student with an interest in insects, may become emperor. The lack of male heirs following him presents a challenge, prompting discussions on potentially reversing a historical ruling to allow female succession. This debate remains unresolved as the monarchy grapples with its dwindling lineage.

Hisahito's adult ceremonies highlight broader demographic issues facing Japan's royalty, as experts criticize the female exclusion rule. Proposals have been made to preserve royal status for females after marriage and consider adopting male descendants from defunct lines. Yet, these debates have stalled, burdening Hisahito with the future of Japan's monarchy.

