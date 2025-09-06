Left Menu

Priceless Gold Kalash Stolen from Jain Ceremony

A gold 'kalash' embedded with jewels was stolen from a Jain religious ceremony near the Red Fort Complex. The vessel, containing precious diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, disappeared on September 3. The police have identified a suspect from CCTV footage and are pursuing the investigation.

Updated: 06-09-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gold 'kalash' adorned with precious jewels has been mysteriously stolen from a Jain religious ceremony near the iconic Red Fort Complex. The incident occurred amidst a bustling crowd on September 3, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The lavish vessel, weighing 760 grams, contained 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and is valued at around Rs 1 crore. Sudhir Jain, a local businessman and the complainant, brought the 'kalash' daily for ceremonial purposes, a senior police officer reported.

The Delhi Police are actively investigating the theft, which was captured on CCTV during the commotion of the event. A suspect has been identified and authorities are confident of an imminent arrest. The religious ceremony at the August 15 Park will continue until September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

