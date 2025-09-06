Priceless Gold Kalash Stolen from Jain Ceremony

A gold 'kalash' adorned with precious jewels has been mysteriously stolen from a Jain religious ceremony near the iconic Red Fort Complex. The incident occurred amidst a bustling crowd on September 3, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The lavish vessel, weighing 760 grams, contained 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and is valued at around Rs 1 crore. Sudhir Jain, a local businessman and the complainant, brought the 'kalash' daily for ceremonial purposes, a senior police officer reported.

The Delhi Police are actively investigating the theft, which was captured on CCTV during the commotion of the event. A suspect has been identified and authorities are confident of an imminent arrest. The religious ceremony at the August 15 Park will continue until September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)