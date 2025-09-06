Farewell to Varsha Pravin Bhatt: A Life Remembered

In a somber goodbye, the film industry mourns the loss of Varsha Pravin Bhatt, mother of the renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Varsha, aged 75, succumbed to a prolonged illness, as confirmed by a family insider. She was on ventilator support for her final days due to multiple organ failure.

Married to acclaimed cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, Varsha's passing marks the end of an era. Her last rites were performed at Versova crematorium with close family in attendance. Meanwhile, Vikram Bhatt prepares for the release of his latest cinematic endeavor, "Haunted: Ghosts of the Past", slated for a theatrical debut on November 21.