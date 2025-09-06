Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Excellence

Operation Sindoor serves as a testament to India's military prowess, with the Indian armed forces showcasing their ability to execute swift, precise, and decisive actions against adversaries, according to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Speaking at the Officers Training Academy, Singh noted that the operation underlined remarkable coordination among the three military services and other agencies, which he highlighted during the review of the Passing Out Parade.

The event saw the commissioning of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets, along with international participation from friendly nations. Singh emphasized the evolving nature of warfare and military power's importance, urging cadets to embrace teamwork and joint operations.

