Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Excellence

Operation Sindoor highlights India's military prowess, demonstrating precise and decisive actions by the Indian armed forces. The operation emphasized exceptional coordination among services. A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets were commissioned, fostering camaraderie across borders. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh praised their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:05 IST
Operation Sindoor serves as a testament to India's military prowess, with the Indian armed forces showcasing their ability to execute swift, precise, and decisive actions against adversaries, according to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Speaking at the Officers Training Academy, Singh noted that the operation underlined remarkable coordination among the three military services and other agencies, which he highlighted during the review of the Passing Out Parade.

The event saw the commissioning of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets, along with international participation from friendly nations. Singh emphasized the evolving nature of warfare and military power's importance, urging cadets to embrace teamwork and joint operations.

