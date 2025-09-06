A New Dawn: LGBTQ+ Catholics Embrace Acceptance in Rome Pilgrimage
Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Catholics and their families journeyed to Rome for a Holy Year pilgrimage, signaling increased acceptance within the Catholic Church. Led by Italian bishops, the event included mass celebrations, testimonies, and highlighted the influence of Pope Francis, who fostered a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ members.
In a historic display of growing acceptance, hundreds of LGBTQ+ Catholics and their families participated in a Holy Year pilgrimage to Rome, celebrating the Catholic Church's evolving openness. The event was spearheaded by the Italian bishops, with Bishop Francesco Savino delivering a powerful homily at the packed Chiesa del Gesu in Rome.
Attendees credited Pope Francis for the change in attitude, celebrating his emphasis on dignity and inclusion. The pilgrimage, listed in the Vatican's official calendar, featured participation from groups such as DignityUSA. Frances' efforts to connect with LGBTQ+ members have signaled a fresh era of welcome within the Church.
John Capozzi, who joined the pilgrimage with his husband, expressed renewed faith in the Church under Pope Francis. Despite past controversies, current Pope Leo XIV has maintained the inclusive legacy, fostering ongoing dialogue about acceptance and understanding within the faith community.
