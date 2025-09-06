Controversy Over ISKCON's 'Rath Yatra' Dates Sparks Debate

Authorities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri have called on ISKCON to cease conducting 'Rath Yatra' and 'Snan Yatra' festivals on dates that deviate from traditional scriptures. This move aims to preserve sacred customs and traditions, as it is alleged that ISKCON has been organizing these events on inconsistent dates for over 50 years.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, the temple's managing committee chairman, emphasized the importance of adhering to the ritual calendar, expressing concern that ISKCON's practices hurt the sentiments of numerous devotees. Despite discussions with ISKCON scholars, discrepancies persist internationally, raising questions about religious adherence and cultural integrity.

Deb has not ruled out legal proceedings if ISKCON fails to comply. The temple administration remains committed to ensuring that 'Rath Yatra' and other sacred festivals are celebrated according to scripture, reflecting a larger discourse on preserving religious heritage in an increasingly globalized world.

(With inputs from agencies.)