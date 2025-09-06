Left Menu

Controversy Over ISKCON's 'Rath Yatra' Dates Sparks Debate

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri urges ISKCON to stop conducting 'Rath Yatra' and 'Snan Yatra' on dates contrary to sacred scriptures. Temple authorities stress adherence to tradition, with potential legal actions if deviations continue. The issue sparks debate over religious practices and cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:08 IST
Controversy Over ISKCON's 'Rath Yatra' Dates Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri have called on ISKCON to cease conducting 'Rath Yatra' and 'Snan Yatra' festivals on dates that deviate from traditional scriptures. This move aims to preserve sacred customs and traditions, as it is alleged that ISKCON has been organizing these events on inconsistent dates for over 50 years.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, the temple's managing committee chairman, emphasized the importance of adhering to the ritual calendar, expressing concern that ISKCON's practices hurt the sentiments of numerous devotees. Despite discussions with ISKCON scholars, discrepancies persist internationally, raising questions about religious adherence and cultural integrity.

Deb has not ruled out legal proceedings if ISKCON fails to comply. The temple administration remains committed to ensuring that 'Rath Yatra' and other sacred festivals are celebrated according to scripture, reflecting a larger discourse on preserving religious heritage in an increasingly globalized world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

 India
2
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

 India
3
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

 India
4
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025