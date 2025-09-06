Jonathan Bailey's Break from Hollywood: A Focus on Activism and The Shameless Fund

Actor Jonathan Bailey, celebrated for his roles in projects such as Wicked, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Fellow Travellers, and several seasons of Bridgerton, has decided to step away from acting next year. According to E! News, Bailey's hiatus comes after a continuous three-year work period, which he described as both 'amazing and mind-blowing.'

Bailey is turning his attention towards The Shameless Fund, a U.K.-based charity he founded, focusing on supporting the LGBTQ+ community through partnerships with global brands. His collaboration with eyewear brand Cubitts on 'slutty little glasses' is part of this initiative. He expressed a need to increase staff and strategically position the right people for maximum impact within the organization.

Bailey also noted the importance of color, particularly pink, in expressing joy and advocacy through the fund's activities, linking it to his public appearances. As he prepares for his Hollywood hiatus, Bailey remains committed to making a difference through his philanthropy and advocacy work, aiming to increase support where it is most needed.

