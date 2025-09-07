Trump's US Open Return: A Grand Slam of Politics and Luxury
Donald Trump is set to attend the US Open men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, hosted by Rolex. This event marks his first appearance at the tournament since 2015. His presence amid a recent tariff on Swiss goods from his administration is notable, especially given past political tensions.
Former President Donald Trump will make an appearance at the US Open men's final, seated in Rolex's suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium. This information was provided by a source familiar with the arrangement, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
This marks Trump's first return to the Grand Slam event since 2015 as a guest of the Swiss watchmaker. Despite the potential for negative reactions, ABC's broadcast will not show any disturbances, adhering to US Tennis Association policy to avoid off-court distractions.
The visit is particularly significant due to the recent 39 per cent tariff imposed by Trump's administration on Swiss goods, surpassing tariffs on EU and British products. Trump's appearance at the US Open is part of a string of high-profile sporting events he's attended recently, reflecting his longstanding engagement with major sports tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
