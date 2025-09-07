Illuminating Collaboration: Manipur Troupe Dazzles at Singapore's Deepavali Light-Up

A cultural troupe from Manipur has captivated the audience in Singapore during the annual 'Deepavali light up' event held in the Little India precinct. The event saw the participation of over 700 attendees, including Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. The troupe, invited by the High Commission of India, showcased unique art forms from Manipur, receiving widespread admiration.

The Indian troupe's visit was facilitated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, enhancing cultural ties between the two nations. High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule also took part in the event. The troupe is scheduled to perform again at the Festive Plaza in the Tampines Hub, located in one of Singapore's prominent public housing estates.

Little India, a vibrant area renowned for its Indian shops and eateries, is celebrating Singapore's 60th year of independence with grand illuminations. As part of the Deepavali festivities, 600,000 LED lights set the 2 km stretch aglow, marking a jubilant connection with Indian culture. The festive lights on Serangoon Road will continue to shine until November 9, celebrating until November 19.