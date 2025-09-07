Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Warns Against Rising Communalism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a stern warning against the growing attempts to sow division in society through communalism. His remarks came as he commemorated the 171st birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, a 20th-century saint and social reformer, on social media this Sunday.

Vijayan praised Guru for his relentless efforts to promote unity, emphasizing that his teachings transcend any single religion or caste. The Chief Minister expressed concerns over current communal forces trying to appropriate Guru's legacy, which has been a beacon of guidance for Kerala.

Describing Guru as an ardent opponent of caste dominance and social evils, Vijayan reaffirmed the need to defend Guru's vision of an enlightened and united society against divisive elements. The CM's statements serve as a call to action to embrace the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru as a shield against the menace of communalism.