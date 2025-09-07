Digital Devotion: Carlo Acutis Becomes First Millennial Saint

In a historic ceremony, Pope Leo XIV has declared Carlo Acutis the Catholic Church's first millennial saint. The 15-year-old, dubbed "God's influencer," captivated many with his use of technology to spread religious faith before passing away in 2006. His legacy continues to inspire the youth.

Pope Leo's canonization of Acutis aims to create relatable role models for young believers navigating the promises and challenges of modern technology. Acutis, born in 1991, was known for his deep religious commitment and innovative website documenting Eucharistic miracles, proving that faith could intersect with digital advancements.

Carlo Acutis' veneration has drawn millions to his tomb in Assisi, further amplified by support from the Vatican. Scholars note his canonization extends the church's tradition of popular piety into the digital realm, encouraging young Catholics to engage with technology through a lens of spiritual discipline.