Left Menu

Digital Devotion: Carlo Acutis Becomes First Millennial Saint

Pope Leo XIV has canonized Carlo Acutis, the Catholic Church's first millennial saint, highlighting his use of technology to promote faith. Known as 'God's influencer,' Acutis was a tech-savvy teenager profoundly devoted to religious practices. His sanctification aims to inspire young Catholics in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:52 IST
Digital Devotion: Carlo Acutis Becomes First Millennial Saint

In a historic ceremony, Pope Leo XIV has declared Carlo Acutis the Catholic Church's first millennial saint. The 15-year-old, dubbed "God's influencer," captivated many with his use of technology to spread religious faith before passing away in 2006. His legacy continues to inspire the youth.

Pope Leo's canonization of Acutis aims to create relatable role models for young believers navigating the promises and challenges of modern technology. Acutis, born in 1991, was known for his deep religious commitment and innovative website documenting Eucharistic miracles, proving that faith could intersect with digital advancements.

Carlo Acutis' veneration has drawn millions to his tomb in Assisi, further amplified by support from the Vatican. Scholars note his canonization extends the church's tradition of popular piety into the digital realm, encouraging young Catholics to engage with technology through a lens of spiritual discipline.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

 India
2
Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

 South Korea
3
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
4
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025