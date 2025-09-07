Anokhi Duniya: Unveiling the World’s First Ceramic Waste Park in Khurja

Uttar Pradesh is all set to introduce 'Anokhi Duniya', the world's first park crafted entirely from ceramic waste, as announced by state officials.

Situated in Khurja, famously known as the state's ''ceramic capital'', this pioneering park is expected to welcome visitors by the end of September. The project is a noteworthy endeavor by the Yogi government to elevate traditional industries on a global scale, inspired by the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Dr. Ankur Lathar, Vice-Chairman of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority, stated that the park spans over 2 acres and operates on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Artists and artisans have tirelessly transformed over 80 tonnes of ceramic waste into approximately 100 unique artworks, marking a monumental step in waste-to-art transformation. These installations, made from everyday discarded items, are intended to serve as captivating tourist attractions.

Besides its artistic allure, the park promises a comprehensive visitor experience with attractions such as selfie spots, a cafe, and picturesque green landscapes.

Completed for Rs 5.86 crore, the park will charge a minimal entry fee to support its maintenance. Dr. Lathar emphasized that 'Anokhi Duniya' not only highlights Khurja's rich tradition but also aligns with the ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'' initiative by exemplifying how waste can be transformed into functional art, achieving sustainable development.

