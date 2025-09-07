Pang Lhabsol: Celebrating Unity and Heritage in Sikkim

Sikkim's sacred grounds were alive with cultural vibrance as Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang celebrated the Pang Lhabsol festival at Tsuglakhang Royal Chapel and Monastery. This annual festivity is a homage to Mount Kanchenjunga, revered as the protector of the state and symbolizing lasting peace and unity among its diverse communities.

The event saw participation from esteemed dignitaries, including the royal family, revered Tulkus, and Khenpos, who all paid tribute to the guardian deity. Revered for its deep spiritual significance, the festival underscores the enduring traditions of Sikkim, with ceremonies and rituals reflecting its rich heritage.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude for participating in such an enriching experience, stating, "It was a true privilege to witness our traditions being honored with sincerity." The celebration also featured Sikkim's iconic Pangtoed Chaam, a powerful warrior dance, further enriching the spiritual experience for attendees.