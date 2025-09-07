Left Menu

Pang Lhabsol: Celebrating Unity and Heritage in Sikkim

The Pang Lhabsol festival in Sikkim celebrates the unity and spiritual heritage of the region, honoring Mt. Kanchenjunga as the guardian deity. Key figures, including Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, participated, emphasizing peace and community harmony. The festival includes traditional rites and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:51 IST
Pang Lhabsol: Celebrating Unity and Heritage in Sikkim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's sacred grounds were alive with cultural vibrance as Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang celebrated the Pang Lhabsol festival at Tsuglakhang Royal Chapel and Monastery. This annual festivity is a homage to Mount Kanchenjunga, revered as the protector of the state and symbolizing lasting peace and unity among its diverse communities.

The event saw participation from esteemed dignitaries, including the royal family, revered Tulkus, and Khenpos, who all paid tribute to the guardian deity. Revered for its deep spiritual significance, the festival underscores the enduring traditions of Sikkim, with ceremonies and rituals reflecting its rich heritage.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude for participating in such an enriching experience, stating, "It was a true privilege to witness our traditions being honored with sincerity." The celebration also featured Sikkim's iconic Pangtoed Chaam, a powerful warrior dance, further enriching the spiritual experience for attendees.

TRENDING

1
Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

 Global
2
VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

 India
3
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
4
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025