Left Menu

Bhaichung Bhutia Criticizes VIP Disruptions at Messi Event in Kolkata

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia criticized the chaos during Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata, advocating for sports events to prioritize the game over political formalities. Bhutia emphasized the need for timely commencements without delays caused by VIP appearances, hoping the incident brings change in event management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:36 IST
Bhaichung Bhutia Criticizes VIP Disruptions at Messi Event in Kolkata
Bhaichung Bhutia
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia criticized the chaotic scenes at Lionel Messi's recent event held at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. He condemned the practice of prioritizing political and bureaucratic protocols over the sporting essence of such events.

Drawing from recurring instances across India, Bhutia commented that sports events often face delays due to VIP appearances and ceremonial protocols, overshadowing the true spirit of the occasion. "Fans and players come to witness the sport, not the fanfare," Bhutia stated.

The event in Kolkata saw disruptions as crowds were unable to interact with Messi due to organizational mishaps and VIP overcrowding. Bhutia hopes this incident prompts a reassessment of event management practices to better serve sports fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025