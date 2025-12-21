Bhaichung Bhutia Criticizes VIP Disruptions at Messi Event in Kolkata

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia criticized the chaotic scenes at Lionel Messi's recent event held at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. He condemned the practice of prioritizing political and bureaucratic protocols over the sporting essence of such events.

Drawing from recurring instances across India, Bhutia commented that sports events often face delays due to VIP appearances and ceremonial protocols, overshadowing the true spirit of the occasion. "Fans and players come to witness the sport, not the fanfare," Bhutia stated.

The event in Kolkata saw disruptions as crowds were unable to interact with Messi due to organizational mishaps and VIP overcrowding. Bhutia hopes this incident prompts a reassessment of event management practices to better serve sports fans.

