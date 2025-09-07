Delay and Triumph: The Epic Journey of Lalbaugcha Raja's Immersion
The final immersion of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol faced delays due to high tide and technical issues on its journey from Lalbaug to Girgaon Chowpatty. Initial attempts at immersion failed, but it was finally moved onto a raft in the afternoon, with immersion planned around 11 pm.
In an event marked by delays and challenges, the revered Lalbaugcha Raja idol was successfully moved onto a raft Sunday, after several failed morning attempts hampered by high tidal waters in Mumbai.
The final immersion of this iconic figure, originally scheduled before 9 a.m. at Girgaon Chowpatty, faced setbacks due to rising seawater levels and misalignment with the raft. Volunteers surmounted these issues, aided by local fishermen's advice.
With the skies ablaze in colors of sunset, a sea of onlookers erupted in jubilation as chants echoed through the air. The last leg of the immersion is anticipated close to midnight, bringing another revered chapter of this annual cultural spectacle to a close.