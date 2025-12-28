Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Tamil Nadu Fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy detained three Tamil Nadu fishermen and confiscated their vessel, escalating regional diplomatic tensions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, pressing for swift action to secure the individuals' release and to prevent such incidents in the future.

This occurrence adds to a growing number of similar incidents, with a total of 248 boats and 61 fishermen from Tamil Nadu currently in Sri Lankan custody, Stalin's communication revealed. These apprehensions disrupt the livelihoods of the fishing community, underscoring a pressing diplomatic challenge.

Stalin highlighted the urgent need to address this bilateral issue through appropriate diplomatic channels, as the frequency of such detentions poses an ongoing threat to the economic wellbeing of Tamil Nadu fishermen, demanding prompt governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)