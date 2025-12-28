Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Tamil Nadu Fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy arrested three fishermen from Tamil Nadu, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to urge the External Affairs Minister to facilitate their release. The incident highlights ongoing tensions involving the apprehension of Indian fishing vessels by Sri Lanka, impacting the livelihoods of local fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:42 IST
The Sri Lankan Navy detained three Tamil Nadu fishermen and confiscated their vessel, escalating regional diplomatic tensions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, pressing for swift action to secure the individuals' release and to prevent such incidents in the future.

This occurrence adds to a growing number of similar incidents, with a total of 248 boats and 61 fishermen from Tamil Nadu currently in Sri Lankan custody, Stalin's communication revealed. These apprehensions disrupt the livelihoods of the fishing community, underscoring a pressing diplomatic challenge.

Stalin highlighted the urgent need to address this bilateral issue through appropriate diplomatic channels, as the frequency of such detentions poses an ongoing threat to the economic wellbeing of Tamil Nadu fishermen, demanding prompt governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

